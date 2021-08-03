WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $54.37. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $54.11, with a volume of 135,808 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1,490.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 16.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

