WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Shares Up 1%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.59 and last traded at $79.59. 18,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 43,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

