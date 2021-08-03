Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC lowered Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Wizz Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

WZZAF stock opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $75.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

