Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Price Hits $170.39 on Top Exchanges

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for approximately $170.39 or 0.00444171 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $1.10 million and $4,641.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00062346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.44 or 0.00804064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00093775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042413 BTC.

About Wolves of Wall Street

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 6,440 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.