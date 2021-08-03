Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $151.00 to $138.00. The stock had previously closed at $121.83, but opened at $111.02. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Woodward shares last traded at $112.12, with a volume of 4,354 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WWD. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,821.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,983. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,850,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,163,000 after purchasing an additional 253,935 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 449,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,262,000 after purchasing an additional 242,575 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Woodward by 1,302.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 149,764 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

