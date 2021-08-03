Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) to Issue $0.37 Semi-annual Dividend

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3675 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:WF traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.80. 83,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,029. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.70. Woori Financial Group has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

