Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will post $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty One analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $233.65 on Tuesday. Workday has a 52-week low of $174.52 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

