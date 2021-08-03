Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,965 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Workhorse Group worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WKHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 903.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 351.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 1,890.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WKHS. B. Riley assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 2.72. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

