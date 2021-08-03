Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.12)-($0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $108-109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.06 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of WK stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.66. 229,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,187. Workiva has a 1 year low of $51.44 and a 1 year high of $132.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $2,101,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $42,956,313.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,500 shares of company stock worth $15,130,170 in the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

