Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.08)-($0.04) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $430-432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $419.34 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.

Shares of WK stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $128.66. The stock had a trading volume of 229,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Workiva has a 52-week low of $51.44 and a 52-week high of $132.39.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.50.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $2,101,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,956,313.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,500 shares of company stock worth $15,130,170 over the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.