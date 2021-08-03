Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.38 million.Workiva also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.100 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $128.66. 229,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,187. Workiva has a 12-month low of $51.44 and a 12-month high of $132.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.26.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $3,231,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,170 in the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

