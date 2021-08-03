Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.120-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $108 million-$109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.07 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.

Shares of WK stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.66. The stock had a trading volume of 229,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.26. Workiva has a twelve month low of $51.44 and a twelve month high of $132.39.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.50.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $3,231,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,170 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.