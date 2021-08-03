Wownero (WOW) Trading Up 31.3% Over Last 7 Days

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Wownero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC on exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $11.21 million and approximately $18,918.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wownero has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

