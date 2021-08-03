WOWswap (WOW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.57 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.48 or 0.00019564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOWswap has traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar. WOWswap has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $183,160.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00045366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00100718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00141578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,251.34 or 1.00040166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.80 or 0.00846852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

