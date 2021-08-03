Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Trading Up 25.8% Over Last Week (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $373.68 or 0.00972170 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $127,051.34 and approximately $1,179.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00058529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00014791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.61 or 0.00797683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00094353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00041539 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

WVG0 is a coin. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 coins. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

