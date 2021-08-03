WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Hits New 1-Year High at $148.59

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$148.59 and last traded at C$148.53, with a volume of 124309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.81.

WSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their target price on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.75.

The stock has a market cap of C$16.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$142.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. Research analysts forecast that WSP Global Inc. will post 5.2700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WSP Global (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

