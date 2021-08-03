WW International (WW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect WW International to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million. On average, analysts expect WW International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WW. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $1,259,672.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,136,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,747,809.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,149 shares of company stock worth $8,645,224. 10.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

