Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.28. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 3,524 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Macau presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

