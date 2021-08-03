X-CASH (XCASH) Price Reaches $0.0001

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. X-CASH has a total market cap of $8.43 million and approximately $37,358.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, X-CASH has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000824 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008321 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,142,562,058 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

