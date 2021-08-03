Xend Finance (XEND) Price Hits $0.17

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $2.25 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00045486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00101117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00141822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,228.50 or 1.00375644 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.61 or 0.00847064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

