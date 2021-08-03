Xensor Hits Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million (XSR)

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Xensor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Xensor has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $28,554.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Xensor has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Xensor Coin Profile

Xensor (CRYPTO:XSR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,661,096 coins. Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc/index_en.html . Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services. “

Xensor Coin Trading

