Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) SVP Mark Wadlington Sells 14,789 Shares

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $2.52 on Tuesday, reaching $146.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,814,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,431. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Xilinx by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Xilinx by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

