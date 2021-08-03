Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) VP Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ XLNX traded down $2.52 on Tuesday, hitting $146.46. 5,814,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,431. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.60. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 53.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

