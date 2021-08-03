XinFin Network (XDC) Price Tops $0.0718

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. XinFin Network has a market cap of $882.27 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XinFin Network has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One XinFin Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000034 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.47 or 0.00813627 BTC.

About XinFin Network

XinFin Network (XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,685,047,467 coins and its circulating supply is 12,285,047,467 coins. XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

