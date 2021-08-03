Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Up 18.0% in July

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,900 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 223,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 696,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 23,236 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 4.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,288. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.12.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

