XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XPO. FIL Ltd increased its position in XPO Logistics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $4,605,952.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,340,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,589,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock valued at $436,297,148. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.76 and a 12 month high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.54.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

