XYO (XYO) Price Down 20% This Week

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market cap of $68.54 million and $434,386.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00060752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.40 or 0.00811265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00094873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042397 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.