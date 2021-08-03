YAM (YAM) Market Cap Hits $7.83 Million

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One YAM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM has a market cap of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YAM has traded up 28.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00062158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.45 or 0.00809744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00093551 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042370 BTC.

YAM Profile

YAM (YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YAM is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM

