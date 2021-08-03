Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,107,200 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the June 30th total of 2,400,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,536.0 days.

Shares of Yamada stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80. Yamada has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $5.42.

About Yamada

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail and sale of electrical and home appliances, nursing and health products, mobile phones, and information equipment. Its products include color televisions, washing machines, cooking appliances, personal computers, telephones, fax machines, mobile phones, beauty supplies, jewelry, clothing, housing-related products and others.

