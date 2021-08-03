Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock to C$8.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Yamana Gold traded as high as C$5.74 and last traded at C$5.70, with a volume of 2271997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cormark dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The firm has a market cap of C$5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

About Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

