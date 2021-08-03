Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Director Acquires C$60,210.00 in Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Director Neil M. Mackenzie bought 44,600 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$60,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,075,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,451,880.45.

Neil M. Mackenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Neil M. Mackenzie bought 5,400 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$7,398.00.

TSE YGR traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 124,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,745. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.42. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.42 and a twelve month high of C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$123.16 million and a PE ratio of 5.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YGR. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.59.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

