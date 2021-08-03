Yara International ASA (YARIY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS: YARIY) recently:

7/22/2021 – Yara International ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

7/21/2021 – Yara International ASA was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating.

7/20/2021 – Yara International ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

7/19/2021 – Yara International ASA had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

7/19/2021 – Yara International ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/14/2021 – Yara International ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/9/2021 – Yara International ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/2/2021 – Yara International ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/22/2021 – Yara International ASA was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/16/2021 – Yara International ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

6/16/2021 – Yara International ASA had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/7/2021 – Yara International ASA was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.04. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.13.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.