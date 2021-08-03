Ycash (YEC) Price Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000841 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and $11,606.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.05 or 0.00298922 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00142318 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00152801 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 164.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000062 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003587 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,421,231 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

