Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Yellow Pages stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79. Yellow Pages has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.4934 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Yellow Pages in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

