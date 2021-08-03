Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.95 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will announce sales of $94.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.14 million and the lowest is $94.70 million. Yext reported sales of $88.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $383.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $386.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $437.50 million, with estimates ranging from $427.70 million to $455.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,796.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $69,046.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,122,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,866,038.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,301 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Yext by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.41. Yext has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

