YF Link (YFL) Market Cap Tops $4.19 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. YF Link has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $428,728.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for approximately $81.42 or 0.00212546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00062186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.14 or 0.00801771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00093615 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042054 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

