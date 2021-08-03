YGGDRASH Hits Market Cap of $2.75 Million (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $9,115.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YEED is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

