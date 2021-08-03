Yield Guild Games (YGG) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16.82 Million

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded down 23.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded flat against the dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00004753 BTC on exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $135.64 million and $16.82 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00045256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00100980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00142255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,338.27 or 0.99775623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.14 or 0.00840986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,275,864 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

