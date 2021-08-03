Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $765,852.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00045646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00101077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00142148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,485.88 or 1.00382510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.48 or 0.00848941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

