Ying Du Sells 84,894 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $12,272,276.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total value of $14,733,850.60.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $17,909,361.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB traded up $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.52. 473,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,031. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $72.42 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,041,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,268,000 after purchasing an additional 176,166 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

