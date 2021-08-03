YOU COIN (YOU) 24 Hour Volume Tops $401,065.00

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. YOU COIN has a market cap of $2.72 million and $401,065.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00063013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.60 or 0.00808807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00094244 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042472 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

