Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,013 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Youdao worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,160,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 8.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 94,664 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 85.4% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,489,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,673 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Youdao alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DAO. HSBC cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Youdao currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

DAO opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. Youdao, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of -0.68.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Youdao Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.