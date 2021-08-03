YOUengine Trading 177.5% Higher Over Last Week (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the US dollar. One YOUengine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00062524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.37 or 0.00807316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00093803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042321 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUengine is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

YOUengine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

