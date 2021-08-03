Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,620.20 ($21.17). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,590 ($20.77), with a volume of 17,028 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,604.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £929.77 million and a PE ratio of -23.31.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

