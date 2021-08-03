Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.34. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,035. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $110.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,750,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,387,000 after purchasing an additional 139,986 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,370,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,157,000 after acquiring an additional 807,654 shares in the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.