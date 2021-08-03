Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.97 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will announce earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.39). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($2.55) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($12.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.29) to ($10.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($7.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.61) to ($5.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.39) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,082,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,510,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,345,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,350,000 after purchasing an additional 428,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,145,000 after purchasing an additional 375,612 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $118.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $57.66 and a 52-week high of $132.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.75.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

