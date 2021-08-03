Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.81 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will post sales of $31.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.50 billion. Centene reported sales of $29.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $124.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.01 billion to $125.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $128.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $124.08 billion to $132.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,048 shares of company stock worth $6,654,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.49. Centene has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

