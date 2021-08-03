Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $528.93 Million

Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to announce sales of $528.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $534.00 million and the lowest is $524.11 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $509.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $125.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

