Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Several analysts have issued reports on CBAY shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBAY opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

