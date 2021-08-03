Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.01). NovoCure posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

Shares of NVCR opened at $150.68 on Tuesday. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $74.21 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.12. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,013.00 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total value of $183,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,080.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $257,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,220,980.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,663. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,392 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in NovoCure by 143.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after acquiring an additional 112,421 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in NovoCure by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,845,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

